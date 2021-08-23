O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more. | COMMENTARY

The last time the O’s earned national attention for stacking up consecutive losses was in 1988 when the team started the season by coming up short 21 games straight, the second worst losing streak in league history. Baseball fans will remember how that sent the city reeling. Heads had to roll. The first belonged to the team’s manager, Cal Ripken Sr., who also happened to be the father of two starting players, one of whom might have been the best in franchise history. And he was fired long before the losing streak hit 21. Frank Robinson took over the job and the losing continued. Sports Illustrated ran a cover with a dejected Billy Ripken holding a bat against his forehead, the second baseman’s eyes closed perhaps in prayer with the headline, “0-18. The agony of the Orioles.” The team finished the season with 54 wins and 107 losses. This year’s .309 winning percentage puts the team on track for a record of 50 wins and 111 losses but it could prove much worse. Might it challenge the New York Mets’ 120-loss season of 1962? All it requires is to finish out with four wins and 35 more losses. So yes, it can be done with the right mix of ineptitude and bad luck.