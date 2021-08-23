O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more. | COMMENTARY

A funny thing happened on the way to the latest Baltimore Orioles losing streak. And by latest, we mean the current 18-game losing stream which should not be confused with the 14-game losing streak in May. You know how these record-setting losing streaks can be — sometimes it’s challenging just to keep all the losses straight. Anyway, what’s curious about this season’s overall record for futility is that it doesn’t feel nearly as disastrous as it might have in earlier times. There are probably several reasons for this. Surely, the leading one is that Charm City baseball fans are ignoring the team in droves. Average attendance at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is so low (the fifth worst of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball) that the Maryland Stadium Authority has cut rent payments by millions of dollars.
The last time the O’s earned national attention for stacking up consecutive losses was in 1988 when the team started the season by coming up short 21 games straight, the second worst losing streak in league history. Baseball fans will remember how that sent the city reeling. Heads had to roll. The first belonged to the team’s manager, Cal Ripken Sr., who also happened to be the father of two starting players, one of whom might have been the best in franchise history. And he was fired long before the losing streak hit 21. Frank Robinson took over the job and the losing continued. Sports Illustrated ran a cover with a dejected Billy Ripken holding a bat against his forehead, the second baseman’s eyes closed perhaps in prayer with the headline, “0-18. The agony of the Orioles.” The team finished the season with 54 wins and 107 losses. This year’s .309 winning percentage puts the team on track for a record of 50 wins and 111 losses but it could prove much worse. Might it challenge the New York Mets’ 120-loss season of 1962? All it requires is to finish out with four wins and 35 more losses. So yes, it can be done with the right mix of ineptitude and bad luck.
That may be a painful thought to some but we sense that Marylanders are sort of resigned to it. This is not 1988. Losing seasons and the Baltimore Orioles are much better acquainted today than they were back then. The O’s saw 115 losses as recently as 2018. This year might actually be better. And there are at least two other important distinctions between today and 1988. First, Baltimore sports fans had no National Football League team to root for at the time (the former Cleveland Browns franchise did not arrive to become the Ravens until eight years later and the Colts were long gone) so we were much more heavily invested in the Orioles in that era and second — and this is no trivial matter — there’s a COVID-19 pandemic going on. Surely, you noticed. There are worse things happening than losing baseball games.
Baltimore faces challenging times. Not the least of which is its high homicide rate. So whatever health, wealth and emotional burden the average city, county or even exurban resident may carry around these days, the possibility of a non-competitive pro baseball team is the equivalent of debating the proper seasoning for steamed crabs (Red pepper flakes: How much is too much?). That’s not to suggest the “rebuilding” Orioles and their losses are not a subject of interest. Better minds on the sports page can dissect what happened, why it happened and whether minor league talent will eventually save the front office’s collective posteriors. It’s just a question of perspective. There are too many other matters to protest. Some worthy, some not so much. Those upset by their kids wearing masks in school representing the latter circumstance.
Maybe that’s a good thing. Given the way the world still seems a little unreal — with millions of Americans still refusing life-saving vaccinations while some Mississippians take an anti-parasite livestock drug ivermectin to prevent COVID despite zero scientific basis for that — even a successful baseball season would seem a little irrelevant right now. So, as we say in Baltimore: Why not? We might even find some humor in the situation. Hey, why is it so hot at Camden Yards? Because there are no fans in the stands. Why did the Orioles hire a baker? They needed a batter. Why did the Orioles stop selling brats at the ballpark? They were no longer the wurst around.
We know, those aren’t especially funny (or original) jokes but if and when the baseball gets less pathetic, we promise to come up with better material, too.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.