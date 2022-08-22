Baltimore police reform remains essential to any hope of crime reduction | COMMENTARY

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar made an observation that deserves to be repeated — and perhaps engraved and framed. While acknowledging that Baltimore faces significant law enforcement challenges right now including a serious shortage of officers and an uptick in gun violence, he rejected any suggestion that the consent decree bears blame for this. The five-year-old decree, an agreement to implement police reforms entered into by Baltimore’s elected officials, its police department and the U.S. Department of Justice that Mr. Bredar has overseen, does not restrict law enforcement activity nor does it “prohibit vigorous enforcement action,” the judge declared. Rather, he said, it regulates how policing is done and sets “guardrails” for how officers operate. In other words, crime reduction must be pursued in a constitutional manner — no discrimination, no brutality, no illegal searches and seizures, no costly Gun Trace Task Force-type lawbreaking.

This would seem like pretty clear-cut stuff. Yet, over and over again, we continue to hear the outcry from some quarters that the consent decree is preventing officers from doing their job and discouraging recruitment. The loudest objections inevitably come from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 which represents rank-and-file city police officers. Their message is not subtle. “The only people benefiting from the consent decree are the overpriced, out-of-town consultants. surely not the citizens or the police officers,” the FOP posted on Twitter earlier this month. The union’s frequent efforts to undermine constitutional policing are beyond disappointing — and at some point city police officers are going to realize how damaging it has been to them.

Surely, one of the most important steps City Hall can take to improve police recruitment and retention is to raise salaries. Commissioner Michael Harrison recently announced various efforts in this regard including $5,000 signing bonuses and $12,000 in housing assistance for those who choose to live in the city. We would be inclined to support them all — if they go to officers who genuinely want to do their jobs. We add that last proviso because distrust of Baltimore officers runs high in many parts of this city. And for good reason. We would, for example, point to the recently-released survey of the victims of city gun violence in which they were asked about their interactions with city cops. The researchers found crime victims felt as badly treated as suspects. The lack of empathy and pervasive racism uncovered would be shocking — if we had not been hearing it from leaders of Baltimore’s low-income neighborhoods for years.

This damaged relationship between the residents of Baltimore and the police who are hired to protect and serve them isn’t simply background noise, it’s a major contributor to the city’s violent crime woes. How can law enforcement expect crime victims, bystanders or witnesses to cooperate with their investigations if there is so little trust? So little mutual respect? We are certainly willing to entertain criticism of Commissioner Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott, and every member of the Baltimore City Council on any number of fronts related to public safety, but at least they get this: We can’t ignore the past. We need community policing. We need accountability.

Is this really so difficult a concept to understand? It wasn’t for the college students who interned this summer with the department who, as recently reported by The Sun’s Lea Skene, recognized the need to better serve victims of gun violence with greater dignity and respect. And city leadership gets it too. Mayor Scott recently announced plans to beef up services to gunshot victims including using $8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand the department’s victim services unit.

We’ll credit the critics with this much. It’s likely that the current shortage of police officers hampers homicide investigations. But if you’re not part of the solution — which has so far included augmenting the department’s civilian workforce, better training for officers, raising salaries and repairing the damage relationships through the consent decree and other initiatives — you are part of the problem. Constitutional policing isn’t slapping handcuffs on officers, it’s providing them with the tools to do their jobs. Baltimore is surely willing to stand behind its men and women in blue but only if they are willing to stand up for the community, the whole community, and to follow the law. That, as Judge Bredar might say, is exactly why the consent decree (even if under a “stress test”) is so indispensable right now.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.