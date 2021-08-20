You get a car. You get a car. You get a car: Baltimore must stop incentivizing its employees to live elsewhere | COMMENTARY

Let’s be clear. Baltimore has been losing residents for years. Recently-released U.S. Census figures show the total population has dropped to 585,708, a 5.7% reduction from a decade earlier and the lowest tally in a century. A 5.7% decline may not sound like much — two rural Maryland counties (Somerset and Allegany) fell by more on a percentage basis over that same period — but it adds up to more 35,000, the equivalent population of an Owings Mills or Severna Park. In 1950, Baltimore had 950,000 residents at its peak. And this gradual attrition has consequences in lost tax dollars, employment opportunities, economic development and on and on. The affluent have the means to leave the city if they choose. Quite often, those living at or below the poverty line do not. There are any number of reasons for these losses from red-lining and racism to crime, drug addiction and excess incarceration. But the bottom line is the bottom line: The last thing Baltimore should be doing is encouraging anyone, let alone its own employees, to leave town let alone underwriting that opportunity. Taxpayers have every right to scream about that.