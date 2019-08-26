The case against DeRay McKesson is a threat to people’s right to protest

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a disappointment and endorsement of an old tactic to use the courts to scare and silence protesters. It goes against Supreme Court precedent that has ruled public protest is protected under the First Amendment. (That’s probably why the case has gone largely under the radar. No one took it all that seriously.) In fact, a federal district judge first dismissed the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds before the higher court overturned that decision. The decision has the potential to set a bad precedent and hamstring future protests meant to bring attention to injustices like police brutality. It also brings to question how much responsibility protest leaders bear for other people’s actions.