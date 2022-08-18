Back to school: Pack paper, pencils, protractors — and patience | COMMENTARY

Maryland Department of Transportation employees and leaders from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education pack some of the thousands of school items gathered during a summer Back to School Supply Drive. Aug. 11, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In normal times — that is to say when the term “COVID-19″ might have passed as the name of a multi-vitamin or perhaps a Russian space station — the last days of August were filled with cheerful anticipation and K-12 school shopping lists. Three-ring binder? Check. No. 2 pencils? Check. Appropriate attire? Oh, Mom. Sometimes, parents were happier than their children about the return of schoo,l but even students could look forward to seeing their friends and favorite teachers.

Yet as the new school year — which began Wednesday in Frederick County and launches for most in the Baltimore area on Aug. 29 (Harford and Carroll counties holding out until a post-Labor Day Sept. 6) — gets underway, there’s simply no shortage of angst in the air. With the ongoing shortage of teachers, aides and bus drivers; the familiar risks of COVID (with perhaps a bit of monkeypox and polio tossed in) and the politicized fight over curriculum, which includes matters of race and gender identity, still churning away, families and educators might be feeling a certain sense of trepidation: Does the opening of school represent a new beginning or the return of a lot of old headaches?

First, the good news. Students will return to in-person instruction without masks or mandatory testing in most cases. The pandemic may not be over, but guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and now followed by Maryland school systems are considerably relaxed from the peak of COVID-19. That does not mean restrictions might not kick back in if infection rates or other common metrics significantly worsen. While the sick are still expected to stay home, this is surely a welcome circumstance for all involved. Let us hope that things can remain in this posture. It’s better for learning and better for child development.

Now, the bad. A lot of educators are turning to schools feeling underpaid, underappreciated and stressed out. This has resulted in an unusually high number of teacher vacancies that school systems, including in those Baltimore city and county, have struggled to fill. This is not unique, and while the circumstances have clearly been worsened by COVID-19 and the added demands placed on teachers, the trend started at least a decade ago with a drop in college enrollment in teacher education programs.

How can people be attracted to the profession? Clearly, higher pay helps. But so might improved working conditions and greater respect. Much of the parental anger now regularly directed at school boards — often motivated by the misleading “critical race theory” mania promoted on right-wing media — reflects an underlying distrust and disdain for teachers (even when couched as a complaint against “teacher unions” and not the instructors themselves). Meanwhile, COVID isolation has caused significant harm, not just in test scores but in student behavior. Fighting, threats and suspensions have been rising in Maryland schools these last two years (although, thankfully, not in city schools, due to restorative practices).

That is why parents and guardians ought to provide their children not just with new clothes or clipboards for the first day but, perhaps instill in them some compassion and patience. Teachers are surely not perfect. None of us is. But all of us must remember how exhausting these last several years have been and how much further we have to go as students play catch-up with their studies.

We are all in this together — remember that slogan from the early days of the pandemic? In Maryland, we are the road to greatly improving schools thanks to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future reforms and funding, but such efforts will be greatly undermined if not entirely canceled if we can’t get the basics right and have our schools properly staffed, our students prepared, and our parents and communities ready to support this vital undertaking. This school year, let’s pack enough understanding, patience and kindness for all to share.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.