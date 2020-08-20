Lack of coronavirus transparency a troubling trend in Hogan administration | COMMENTARY

On April 24, U.S. Rep Anthony Brown sent the Republican governor a letter asking for information on how and where half a million coronavirus tests acquired from South Korea — at a cost of $9 million in taxpayer funds — were being used. On May 9, Del. Kirill Reznick of Montgomery County also wrote a letter to the administration asking about test deployment. On May 14, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones implored Governor Hogan to “provide full transparency and daily updates.” And on May 29, the Democratic members of the Maryland delegation to Congress asked that he publicly release his testing plan. It had been earlier revealed that Maryland Health Department officials had repeatedly declined to brief lawmakers or answer questions from reporters on the topic.