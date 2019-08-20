Baltimore’s consent decree is hurting police officer morale. It’s also the solution.

There are some cringe-worthy passages in the report on the focus groups, which were conducted on behalf of the consent decree monitoring team, such as one officer’s comment that “The things that the Department of Justice calls unconstitutional used to work for us.” (We imagine warrantless wiretaps, searches and seizures would be pretty effective in reducing crime, too.) But the main takeaways from the report are entirely fair. Officers face new standards on the use and reporting of force but have not been thoroughly trained on what they are or how to do their jobs well within them. They are being burned out by mandatory overtime. They are being told to build relationships in the community but face so many demands that such interactions are perfunctory. They are stuck with outdated technology and facilities. And they see a revolving door in the commissioner’s post, resulting in a department with no consistent leadership and direction.