The era of ‘Talbot Boys’ statues is over | COMMENTARY

Mark Twain is said to have observed that when the end of the world comes, he’d like to be in Cincinnati because the city is always 20 years behind the times. And so it seems to be with Easton where time — and race relations — stand still. Civil rights organizations from the ACLU and NAACP on down have been lobbying for the Talbot Boys removal for many years to no avail. After the Charleston, South Carolina, attack on a church that left nine African Americans killed? No. After the 2017 “Unite The Right” march with its tiki torches and white supremacist messaging? Not then either. And now, apparently, not in the post-George Floyd era where neighboring Eastern Shore communities from Chestertown to Salisbury are actually making progress in accepting the concept that Black lives matter.