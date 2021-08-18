With delta-driven COVID resurgence, students must mask up | COMMENTARY

The science on this is well established. There is a legitimate need to get students back in the classroom given the inadequacies of virtual learning. The risk posed by COVID to students is not as great as to adults but it is far from harm-free. An estimated 400 children have died from COVID-19 in the United States and children under 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines. And how many will bring the virus from the classroom into their homes where family members may face far greater health risk? Wearing a mask, on the other hand, does not pose risk. Yet there are some parents who will scream and shout and tear at their hair over a mask mandate — such as those who jeered and yelled at Monday night’s Harford County Board of Education meeting and had to be escorted from the meeting room. And there are some school systems that will capitulate to the loudest voices.