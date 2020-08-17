McGrath’s big payout deserves broad investigation | COMMENTARY

Fifty years ago, the Maryland Environmental Service was created by the state legislature to help operate government-mandated environmental services such as water and sewage treatment, recycling, dredge disposal and even renewable energy. About a quarter-century ago, it was given independence from the Department of Natural Resources and is now categorized as a “public instrumentality” of the state. That quasi-private status may have proven useful over the years, but fully independent of government it is not. A majority of its nine-member board continues to be appointed by the governor with state Senate approval.
It’s safe to assume that a lot of folks outside Annapolis (or perhaps Millersville, where the MES is headquartered) had never heard about the organization until it was revealed last week that Roy McGrath, its former executive director and the current chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan, received quite a nice payday when he switched jobs earlier this year. He left with a cool quarter-million — including a year’s $233,647 salary defined rather inexactly as “severance pay” and some other perks — in the midst of a pandemic driving down wages and with the state’s June unemployment rate more than double last year’s.
As one might expect, Mr. Hogan’s right-hand man was none too pleased to see his “big payout” reported on the front page of The Baltimore Sun. Last week, Mr. McGrath attacked the coverage as a rush to judgment and, on social media, thanked his friends who “didn’t jump on the fact-less bandwagon.”
“I remain focused on my public service job,” he posted on Facebook, “and will not be drawn into the distraction of other’s toxic, partisan politics.”
Meanwhile, MES issued a press release noting that while the severance payout was not contractually required, it has been a routine custom, granted to, among others, the previous executive director, former Harford County Executive Jim Harkins who retired in 2016 (allegedly to make room for Mr. McGrath). The agency further observed that it “appropriated no direct tax funds,” which is undoubtedly true but more than a bit misleading. Its fee-for-service model requires substantial financial input from counties and municipalitie,s and where do they get their money? Taxes and fees, of course. MES could more rightly be called a secondhand tax-and-fee collector. It provides government-mandated services and receives government-mandated money.
Maryland General Assembly leaders have pledged to investigate the state agency’s decision and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has called on Mr. McGrath to return his six-figure salary. Both are excellent ideas. And any legislative oversight of MES should not be restricted to his one payout. Did past recipients deserve their golden handshakes, too? Frankly, it defies common sense to hear any of these payoffs described as “severance” given that’s a term normally applied to people who are discharged from employment; retirements and promotions are not the same as firings.
What this really smacks of is insider dealing. MES board members are all politically connected folks. The executive director even gets his own four votes on the nine-member governing board (his own and that of the deputy director, secretary and treasurer, all his appointees). So, of course, these folks saw absolutely nothing wrong with cutting a quarter-million-dollar check to their departing leader. They may be next in line for that kind of sweetheart deal. Why would they make waves? It’s just one happy, cozy family.
Meanwhile, imagine if this same scenario were playing out in Baltimore. Would Governor Hogan be as silent about what’s happening? Of course, he wouldn’t, nor would his usual allies in the legislature. They’d be describing this as corruption and an example of how the city is unmanageable and would likely be calling for a criminal investigation.
Mr. McGrath is correct about one thing. This should not be treated as a partisan exercise. Democrats should not be immune to criticism. So, for example, where were the leaders of the House and Senate in years past when the MES was handing out money including the payout to Mr. Harkins, a Republican? Alas, nobody in the legislature had much to say about self-dealing within the University of Maryland Medical System’s governing board until the “Healthy Holly” scandal blew it up. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat, was far from the only beneficiary of UMMS insider dealing, as detailed in an independent report last year.
That raises a question: How much more mutual back-scratching is going on under the auspices of state government? UMMS, MES — how many others? Just because these organizations are not state agencies in the traditional sense should not make them immune from scrutiny. Marylanders deserve a full and honest accounting.
