McGrath’s big payout deserves broad investigation | COMMENTARY

Mr. McGrath is correct about one thing. This should not be treated as a partisan exercise. Democrats should not be immune to criticism. So, for example, where were the leaders of the House and Senate in years past when the MES was handing out money including the payout to Mr. Harkins, a Republican? Alas, nobody in the legislature had much to say about self-dealing within the University of Maryland Medical System’s governing board until the “Healthy Holly” scandal blew it up. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat, was far from the only beneficiary of UMMS insider dealing, as detailed in an independent report last year.