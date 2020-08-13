State school board hands out an ill-timed, undeserved pay raise | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s current state superintendent of schools isn’t one of the more high-profile figures in state government. Karen Salmon is probably best known for her pandemic-related, live-streamed briefings with Gov. Larry Hogan in which she offers modest guidance for K-12 schools to reopen if they so choose. If anything, her four-year tenure is seen as fairly innocuous with neither any great accomplishment nor scandal on her record. She’s had minimal impact on what is easily the most important development during her time in the office: the creation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (the sweeping public education funding and reform bill authored by the Kirwan Commission and vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan in May). And so, it was no great surprise when Superintendent Salmon announced last winter that she would be stepping down at the conclusion of her contract this June. T