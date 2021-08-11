Virginia judge takes action against Confederate statue; is Maryland’s judiciary willing to do the same? | COMMENTARY

So, please spare us the nonsensical claim posed by some in Talbot County that removing the statue from such a prominent place on public land represents some sort of denial of history. It is nothing of the kind. History can be found a block away on the shelves of the Talbot County Free Library. This is a corruption of history, a glorification of soldiers who fought to preserve slavery. This is no harmless commemoration of the fallen. Statues of the era were commonly about maintaining white status, not providing some evenhanded vision of the American past. The statue makes no mention of how the war led to freedom for Black men and women enslaved and auctioned on this very same ground. Why do you suppose that is the case? It was only a decade ago that a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who grew up in Talbot, was installed nearby, as if to shield the Talbot Boys from criticism.