The time has come for Baltimore to ban plastic bags — let’s just get the details right

The council should carefully consider whether five cents is the correct fee. Retailers already are complaining about the costs and showed up to a recent City Council hearing to express their opposition to the bill. We realize the fee is what has seems to have worked in many other cities. But high taxes already make it more expensive to do business in the Baltimore. We wouldn’t want to see additional costs scare businesses away or prevent new ones from coming. Grocery stores in particular have slim margins and need every financial incentive to come into the city, which has large food deserts. Many retailers at a recent City Council hearing said they have accepted the idea that this is the year a ban could pass, and we urge council members to work with them to make sure the policy has the least possible impact on Baltimore’s business climate. Ultimately, we hope that this legislation, like Baltimore’s ban on polystyrene foam containers, will help spur statewide action, which would eliminate any disadvantage city retailers might face compared to their competitors in the suburbs.