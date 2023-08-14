Is Maryland doing enough to help problem gamblers? | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of legalized gambling in Maryland. It started out modestly enough with the lottery in 1973, then expanded to scratch-off tickets and “Pick 3″ tickets three years later, and now includes multi-state drawings like Powerball and Mega Millions along with slot machines, casino table games and, as of last year, online sports wagering. Spending on traditional lottery games has grown to $2.5 billion annually and casino wagering to $2 billion each year. That adds up to roughly 54 times the Baltimore Orioles total team payroll of last season — or roughly $98,000 for every seat in Camden Yards.

Legal gambling used to be uncommon. Now, it is as prevalent as cellphones. We don’t just attend sporting events, we bet on them routinely and not necessarily in-person. Poker, bingo, blackjack, or just old-fashioned Keno (for the uninitiated, that’s a form of instant bingo available at authorized retailers).

The investment has paid off handsomely for the state of Maryland, which has raked in more than $18.6 billion over that half-century. It’s done very well for lottery vendors, casino and sportsbook operators and others whose livelihoods are directly connected, too. Lottery not only helped finance Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, but it continues to underwrite a broad variety of services provided by the state from education to public safety. Overall, it is the fourth largest tax revenue source for the state budget after income, property and sales taxes. It’s no surprise that other states have followed a similar pattern with only five states not selling lottery tickets (the nearest is Alabama) and just two (Hawaii and Utah) banning legalized gambling outright.

But there is at least one group that has been hurt — or at least put at greater risk of harm — by this expansion, and those are the problem gamblers, a group defined as individuals who have an uncontrollable urge to wager despite the negative consequences. They are, in short, addicted to gambling, and Maryland has seen a rise in their numbers over the decades despite efforts to identify them and provide treatment. In a recently-released report prepared by the Maryland General Assembly’s Department of Legislative Services, some serious questions were raised about whether Maryland is spending enough to help problem gamblers and whether affordable mental health services are truly available to them.

For instance, while the state sets aside millions each year toward its Problem Gambling Fund, more is neeed. One statewide study suggests 8.6% of all adults have experienced disordered gambling in their lifetime. And while there has been a rise in calls to the state’s gambling hotline, there has not been a corresponding uptick in “no-cost treatment,” with such medical services provided to only about 160 people each year. Has the state provided adequate resources for outreach and services? In Massachusetts, a state with roughly the same level of gambling as Maryland, the DLS report notes, about $10.2 million is spent each year to help problem gamblers compared to the $4.1 million spent in the Free State on research, prevention, treatment and other related services.

That’s why we would urge Gov. Wes Moore and the state Department of Health and the other state agencies involved to improve their outreach efforts. The first step might be, as DLS recommends, to broaden revenue sources into the Problem Gambling Fund so that all forms of gambling contribute (the money comes mostly from casinos now). Another would be to recruit more treatment providers, especially those who will accept Medicaid. Today, rural parts of the state like the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland have only a handful who can treat gambling addiction. And it would also be wise to more closely monitor the impact of expanded gambling. Today, such studies are required only once every five years.

The Moore administration appears interested in pursuing many of these strategies — at least officials have indicated they are in written responses to the report’s findings. We trust they appreciate the urgency. While the majority of gamblers can handle a trip to the casino or bingo hall or other recreation without serious consequences, the 1% to 2% of adults with a gambling addiction can be a nightmare for the families involved. Marylanders have a moral obligation to help such individuals and a state buoyed by billions in gaming revenue can surely afford to spend the money required to do so.

