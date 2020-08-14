75 years after the end of WWII, much has changed - and much hasn’t | COMMENTARY

Let us give thanks that when this testing came, we were equal to it. Let us honor the men who led us in the struggle beginning with Franklin D. Roosevelt. Let us be proud that the man who brought the war to a conclusion, President Harry S. Truman, is an unassuming American with so much in common with the uncounted millions of us. Let us remember the Navy and the men who manned it, without whose resourcefulness we should not have been able to carry the war either to Hitler or to Hirohito. Let us remember the army and the brave humility of General Eisenhower, a soldier who turned out to be a great man. Let us remember General Marshall and Admiral King and General MacArthur and Admiral Nimitz. Let us remember all these and the officers and men who served under them and died under them that we might see this happy day.