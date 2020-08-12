Kamala Harris: Historic, tested, measured | COMMENTARY

Some have labeled Senator Harris’ selection a “safe” pick — as if the United States commonly elected women to top political office. One might ask Hillary Clinton about that. Or Margaret Chase Smith. Or Shirley Chisholm. Or Jill Stein. Or any of the other women who have tried and failed to be elected president since Victoria Woodhull first threw her hat in the ring in 1872. And just because Barack Obama was elected twice doesn’t mean the nation has exactly gotten beyond its racial strife either. It doesn’t take more than a cursory reading of Donald Trump’s Twitter feed to observe that triggering white male anxiety (whether it involves George Floyd protests or the presence of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.) remains the president’s modus operandi.