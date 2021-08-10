Lamar Jackson’s big shot: Ravens quarterback could save lives by publicly making the ‘personal’ choice to be vaccinated against COVID | COMMENTARY

That’s why the decision whether to get a COVID-19 vaccination for this very public figure isn’t just a matter of “personal” choice, as Mr. Jackson insisted at a news conference Monday. Whether No. 8 likes it or not, there’s a lot more riding on his vaccine status than his own health — although, frankly, that should have been sufficient to convince him to vaccinate. He’s already tested positive for the virus twice, the second time on the eve of training camp. Under National Football League rules, a team that experiences a COVID outbreak bad enough to cause a game to be canceled will forfeit that contest, and its players will sacrifice that week’s paycheck. That’s one reason why the NFL has actually had considerable success getting players to take their shots with more than half of teams reporting a 90% fully vaccinated rate. Remember Maryland’s VaxCash promotion, where lucky vaccinated people could win $40,000 in a raffle? In the NFL, it’s as if everyone is getting picked every week for 17 straight weeks. For most NFL quarterbacks, it’s like they get picked three times each week given their stratospheric salaries.