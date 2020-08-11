Is BGE fixing its aging underground gas lines fast enough? | COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, it would be nice if failing public infrastructure somehow found its way on the radar of elected officials in Washington who continue to fiddle while the nation’s roads, airports, tunnels, transit, drinking water and sewage systems and on and on deteriorate. The latest American Society of Civil Engineers report card gives the U.S. a collective D-plus. Maryland gets a more gentlemanly C, but its energy systems receive a less auspicious C-minus. Ratepayers need not be the only ones concerned about keeping things working properly. Politicians often promise a big investment from the government side, but when it comes time to pay the bill — to raise the federal gas tax, for example — they stand pat with a 1993-era standard. Eventually, the piper must be paid.