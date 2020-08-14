Our best COVID-19 strategy: Looking out for the common good | COMMENTARY

Here’s what we should all be thinking about whether blushing bride or boardwalk vendor; you can frame it anyway you like: What is best for everyone? What is best for the neighbors? For the state? For the nation? What is best for the most vulnerable among us? Too often, this notion of “personal responsibility” is seen only as a personal risk assessment. Send a child to school because my son or daughter is unlikely to suffer serious illness. Why not walk a crowded boardwalk (or perhaps attend a motorcycle gathering in South Dakota) if I’m brave enough to chance it? And then, of course, there are the naysayers who are certain the whole thing is overblown who just don’t care one way or the other.