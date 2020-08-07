Incompetence or sabotage? Mail delivery suffers from either or both | COMMENTARY

All of which suggests there’s some sabotage going on here. Whether it’s to give the Trump administration an opportunity to scrap the USPS and put it in private hands, or to discourage mail-in voting in November is anyone’s guess. And one can’t discount the possibility that it’s just being mismanaged out of sheer incompetence as there’s quite a bit of that going on these days in Washington. Still, the situation is not beyond salvation. Step one would be to rollback recent changes and install managers who know what they’re doing whether at the national or local level. And it needs to happen immediately. Whether Mr. Trump supports mail-in balloting or not, it’s happening in three months and the last thing the country needs is the possibility the incumbent is manipulating the election results by wrecking mail delivery.