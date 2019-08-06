No more excuses for white nationalist terrorism

We need better monitoring of social media sites where mass shooters have gotten their inspiration from other terrorists and published manifestos outlining their hateful thinking. We are as dedicated to free speech as anyone, but free speech has limits. Companies like Google and Facebook can protect First Amendment Rights while also pointing out threats of violence. In fact, not only can they, these companies should have an obligation to in the name of national security. The public should also be vigilant about warning signs of potential suspects and police should investigate them thoroughly.