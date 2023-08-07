Love or hate the O’s ‘Teletubby’ tracksuits, the fashion statement was firmly rooted in fun | COMMENTARY

Some of the more traditional baseball fans in the region might have been taken aback Friday by the eye-catching image of four of the Baltimore Orioles’ young stars walking through a tunnel at Camden Yards dressed in brightly hued track suits that were color coordinated to match their cyclops-style sunglasses. There wasn’t much subtle about the look, which first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, dressed in head to toe purple, described as “futuristic Teletubbies.” Let’s just say we don’t recall Brooks Robinson ever dressing up as “Tinky-Winky” or “Laa-Laa” or any of the other plush creatures on the popular BBC children’s show. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that none of the veterans of the 1983 Orioles team, who were celebrated last weekend for their World Series victory 40 years ago, have ever plotted to show up in similar suits unless it was the team uniform. But we suspect those guys approved. It isn’t that big a leap from catcher Rick Dempsey (MVP in the 1983 World Series) stuffing a pillow in his uniform to do a Babe Ruth pantomime and slide around the infield tarp during a rain delay at Memorial Stadium in 1978.

Sometimes, boys just want to have fun.

We will leave it to others to judge whether this was a fashion hit or miss, but there’s little doubt that it was a giggle. You can’t look at that lineup of Yield-sign yellow (Colton Cowser), Lilac purple (Mountcastle), Barbie pink (Adley Rutschman) and Baby blue (Gunnar Henderson) and not laugh. They weren’t looking for cool, they were clearly looking for funny when, apparently on a rain-delay lark (oh, there’s something about rain delays to bring out the silly), they ordered the suits and glasses from Amazon. Who does that sort of thing? Overgrown teens, that’s who. And so let’s add to the list of skills that professional ballplayers must have from strength and eye-hand coordination, to speed and agility, a little touch of whimsy. It’s clear these young Birds are having a blast and they are doing what young men do when they get along well — they are goofing around.

Baltimore really needed this. It’s not just about the winning. Although having a healthy lead in the extremely competitive American League East and one of the best records in all of Major League Baseball is nothing to sneeze at, there’s something to be said about how they’ve been doing it. This is not a team of prima donnas and salary disputes, not a franchise carried on the back by big stars. It’s a team of talented young men with veteran support who just seem to mesh well. Just look at MLB statistical leaders. Only Félix “The Mountain” Bautista cracks the top five (in the category of saves). Home runs, runs batted in, pitching victories, earned run average and on and on, those categories are dominated by players from Miami and Philadelphia, San Diego and Los Angeles. Home run king Shohei Ohtani might be the greatest of all time. Yet his Angels are kept out of the American League West cellar only by the presence of the godawful Oakland Athletics.

What a joy and privilege for these fellows to be representing Baltimore right now. Visit Oriole Park on any given night, or even watch a game from the comfort of your living room or digital device and you never know how this sense of joy will manifest. There is the “Homer hose” and the congratulatory spitting, the “Bird Bath Splash Zone” for the benefit of fans, of course, but there’s also the pranks broadcast live from the bullpen or dugout. In a city beset by gun violence, by concentrated poverty, by inequities and a multitude of chronic problems associated with all of the above, isn’t it great to have some good, clean fun? Throw in a long-term stadium lease (seriously, it’s about time, John Angelos) and, dare we hope, a return trip to the Fall Classic (which would be a first since 1983 whether they were to win or lose) and the jubilation in Greater Baltimore would be off the charts.

Are Baltimoreans rushing out at this very moment to buy those same track suits from their favorite online vendor? God, we hope not. Hey, there’s fun and then there’s take-it-down-a-notch. Even here in Teletubbyland, we have some standards.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.