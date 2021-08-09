The best way to tax polluters, fight climate change and reduce the deficit: Raise the federal gas tax | COMMENTARY

Sure, it would be much easier if we lived in a world where you could have your cake and eat it, too, which is what having cheap gasoline but reduced greenhouse gas emissions amounts to. That’s just not realistic. Simply let the gas tax rate rise with inflation and by doing so follow the example of peer nations like Canada, Japan and Germany, where fuel taxes represent 32% to 61% of the price at the pump instead of the pitiful 19% the U.S. maintains today. We could fix roads, bridges, airports and ports while investing in the transportation of the future and sparing the next generation from having to finance billions, if not trillions, of deficit spending by choosing this option. That would be rational government policy. But if Congress still isn’t willing to do the responsible thing, Senator Van Hollen’s Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act would at least be a start.