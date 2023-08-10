Baltimore Blueway: a good way to make a splash | STAFF COMMENTARY

It’s no accident that when television crews seek an attractive backdrop for Baltimore, they inevitably find themselves looking out across the waterfront. With views of Rash Field, Inner Harbor East, the Domino Sugars sign, the Silo Point high-rise and Harborplace, there is something that draws us in, some elemental need to visit the water’s edge.

The Inner Harbor’s decades-long voyage from bustling seaport to tourist attraction and shopping mecca to — well, it’s next iteration — has been one of the city’s defining passages of the last half-century. But it really extends far beyond the brick and mortar of the National Aquarium or the Maryland Science Center or even the various condominiums, hotels and restaurants that have sprouted along the brackish water like widgeon grass. Recently, city officials unveiled their ambition to promote the Baltimore Blueway with upgraded opportunities to paddle the very waters and improved launch sites for paddle boards and kayaks, canoes and other small non-motorized watercraft.

Advertisement

Want to see Baltimore? Follow the Blueway’s network of eight trails — hiking boots optional but best to bring along your personal flotation devices. These trails are for floating, not hoofing.

Rest assured, this isn’t your grandfather’s Charm City. Kayaking is old — the first examples in North American date back 5,000 years to the Inuit — but their popularity for adult recreation in the United States has surged in recent years with an estimated 18 million participants, in addition to the 9.5 million canoeists and 3.8 million paddle boarders, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. It’s not hard to find them from the Canton Kayak Club and beyond, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use some help. And, as the Waterfront Partnership, has outlined, that includes signage and branding so that visitors know where they can go and what they can see along the way. And it dovetails nicely with the Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative to make these same waters swimmable. That ambition, which seemed so impossible 15 years ago, now seems within grasp (and technically achieved when it hasn’t been raining and bacteria counts are reasonably low).

Advertisement

Of course, some will scoff at Baltimore Blueway. They will see it as nothing more than a branding opportunity or perhaps a sop to young and affluent suburbanites who can afford REI’s Eddyline Sky 10, which retails for $1,399. Why are we talking about $125,000 grants for a new kayak launch point at Rash Field when there are young people committing acts of gun violence or failing students in our public schools or a veritable sea of vacant homes? But that is the kind of shortsighted thinking that threatens Baltimore’s success. If this city is to have a brighter future, if young people are to find better opportunities than slinging drugs or squeegees, Baltimore must cash in on its assets. One of them is its extraordinary waterfront and the tourism and better quality of life that can spring from it. To ignore Bluewater’s promise would be like abandoning the Ravens and Orioles, concerts at the new CFG Bank Arena or the National Aquarium because that’s just frivolity (aside from the serious study of marine biology, of course). It also wouldn’t hurt to make our local waters cleaner for the benefit of all.

Paddling doesn’t float everyone’s boat, and that’s fine as well. Cities are supposed to be more than concrete towers, offices and parking garages. But look at how other municipalities have made boating an essential part of their appeal. Boston has its Swan Boats. The big cities along the Great Lakes and Mississippi River from St. Paul to New Orleans have their steamboats. San Diego has its SEAL boat tours. What’s wrong with having a bit of fun? The better question is: What’s right about it? Make Baltimore a more enjoyable place to live, work and recreate, and we can all paddle ourselves that much closer to becoming the safe, sound, equitable and prosperous community we aspire to become. For some, the road is hard and rocky. But perhaps sometimes, the trip can be wet and a little salty, too.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.