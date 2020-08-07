Pandemic has produced a dangerous outbreak of aggressive driving | COMMENTARY

None of this should surprise anyone who has been driving in the Baltimore area or, frankly, most anywhere in this country since the pandemic emptied the roads. It’s become increasingly obvious that with lighter traffic, some motorists have decided that it’s open season for free form stock car racing. Perhaps it’s the excitement of rush hours that lack the usual sluggishness or the fatalism of the COVID-19 body count, but aggressive driving appears to be flourishing. Across the country, the pattern is the same. The National Safety Council estimates that U.S. motorists now have a greater chance of dying on the road; the fatality rate per miles traveled increasing a “staggering 23.5%” in May compared to the previous year. Just last month, state police in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska vowed to crack down on speeding in their states. In Utah, there’s been a spike in police stops of cars going 100 miles per hour or faster.