Alternative Fact of the Week: Trump’s ‘hunger’ for background checks collides with his thirst for NRA approval

Never mind that the vast majority of Americans, including most gun owners, would absolutely endorse universal background checks. As various polls have demonstrated in recent years, public support for background checks hovers in the 86-94% range. Not a lot of public policies test higher. It’s more than twice the percentage of Americans who think illegal immigration is a serious problem, according to Rasmussen Reports. Republicans would not be risking much, if anything, politically by supporting such a measure. Too bad their gun lobby masters would never permit it. As President Trump himself observed to the NRA convention in April: “I’ll never let you down. Never let you down. I haven’t so far, and I won’t. Because as the famous saying goes, when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. Very simple.”