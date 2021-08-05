Ocean City: The cleaner, greener, socially responsible vacation destination? | COMMENTARY

Last month, some environmental advocates called for a boycott of Ocean City over its choice to suspend recycling more than a decade ago to, instead, send the bulk of its trash to a waste-to-energy incinerator located in Chester, Pennsylvania, a low-income community of color. The protest over air pollution from trash burning doesn’t appear to have had much impact, however: Last Monday, the Ocean City Council voted unanimously to continue the incineration contract for as long as five years. Meanwhile, the same council has proven itself solidly reluctant to see multiple off-shore wind farms built to create clean, renewable power, despite claiming to support the overall concept. Their beef? Only that the turbines, under the right weather conditions, would be visible from the beach. Given that the closest of the windmills might be 13 miles away under one developer’s plan, this objection would seem greatly overstated.