In Harford County, rising tensions — and serious charges — among GOP leaders | COMMENTARY

Harford County Councilman Aaron Penman who represents District B speaks during a council meeting in April. The Forest Hill resident has been at the center of an ugly dispute with County Executive Robert Cassilly, a fellow Republican, that has now drawn the attention of the state prosecutor. File. (Matt Button/The Aegis) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In Harford County, home to horse farms and silt-filled waterways, a bit of mudslinging is not unknown. But what appears to have started with tensions between County Councilman Aaron Penman and County Executive Bob Cassilly, two Republicans elected to their positions last November, over funding for the sheriff’s office has escalated into a bitter internecine battle among members of the GOP. Now, the Office of the State Prosecutor has gotten involved to determine if laws were broken — most prominently whether Cassilly violated the state’s wiretap statute by allegedly monitoring communications among Penman and five others, including previous Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, both Republicans.

Penman has charged that Cassilly did not have authority to reduce the sheriff’s office funding in his budget this spring, including a $22.5 million capital project to build a new central office and training academy that his predecessor had endorsed. That claim was contradicted by the county attorney. Then came charges that the county executive was rounding up email and checking the records of county-issued cellphones, which Gahler and Penman saw as something akin to spying. Indeed, the sheriff issued a news release on July 27 promising “a thorough and diligent investigation to safeguard the rights of all citizens of Harford County.”

County Executive Cassilly responded with his own, equally outraged news release. “It is well within the authority of the executive branch, when faced with allegations of wrongdoing by its own directors or employees, to conduct an examination of the electronic communications located on Harford County servers of the council member accusing a county employee of improper use of county funds,” it read, adding that the executive branch did not “monitor Councilman Penman’s emails or cellphone.”

Longtime observers of Harford County politics have seen nothing quite like this and suspect that at its heart, this is not about any criminal wrongdoing but about the polarizing politics of outrage and persecution currently practiced by their fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill, and most successfully by Donald Trump.

Whatever the disappointment felt over funding for the sheriff’s office (where Forest Hill resident Penman worked for 24 years before his election to represent District B), it was a matter to be negotiated between Cassilly and the seven-member council (five of whom are Republicans). Cassilly, a former state senator, also seems to have entered into an ethical quagmire in apparently seeking to monitor communications involving the legislative branch. Whether specifically prohibited or not, practiced leaders usually keep a respectful distance when it comes to the legislative process.

There is much to worry about here, including whether ethical or legal boundaries were tested, but also whether relationships can be repaired so that county government can be effective for the remainder of a four-year term that is just eight months old. It does not bode well for the future of the GOP in Maryland when a county with both a Republican county executive and legislative majority struggles so badly with governance. Party nominees last year for governor, attorney general and comptroller already lost by landslides to their Democratic opponents, and given this kind of infighting, the eventual GOP nominee to succeed Maryland’s Ben Cardin in the U.S. Senate is likely to get trounced in next year’s general election, as well.

Perhaps what’s needed is some marriage counseling. Or for an established Maryland Republican leader — perhaps former Gov. Larry Hogan if he’s not too busy playing footsie with the No Labels third-party crowd — to negotiate some kind of cease-fire. But we are skeptical that party cohesion is much of a priority right now.

Over on the lower Eastern Shore, Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano this week filed a lawsuit against her County Council in a dispute that started over appointments to senior posts in county government. Giordano is a Republican. So are five of seven council members.

It looks like this is the new normal in the Maryland GOP.

