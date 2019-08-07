This is neither the time nor the way to loosen Maryland’s handgun permit restrictions

The bottom line is that we shouldn’t be putting more guns on the street if we can help it. This change of policy is entirely arbitrary and needlessly sweeping. Let individual business owners make their case to the review board. Or better yet, to a judge once the board is dissolved. That the MSP reversal of policy had to happen in the shadow of Dayton and El Paso only underscores that such choices need to be made in the light of day. And with the interest of all Marylanders in mind and not just those of Maryland Shall Issue or other gun rights groups.