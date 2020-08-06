Worried about voting in the November election? Us too; here’s how to request a Maryland mail-in ballot today | COMMENTARY

As Gov. Larry Hogan digs in his heels on his potentially deadly demand for an in-person election this fall, despite a statewide shortage of judges, and the Maryland Board of Elections drags its feet in pushing for safer polling amid the pandemic, it seems like now is a good time to take the matter into your own hands and request a mail-in ballot. It’s true that the state elections’ board might automatically send you an application, as it’s been ordered to do, or it might find a way to skip that step and send the actual ballot, as we’ve urged. But given the many mix-ups of the primary and the delays we’ve seen already as officials prepare for the general, waiting for the board to act in your best interests seems like a bridge too far.