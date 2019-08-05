Is President Trump serious about bipartisan solutions to deadly, hate-driven shootings?

Some of the potential solutions the president offered Monday morning may well have merit. His condemnation of bigotry is welcome, if overdue. His observation that the internet has played a role is on point. He is correct that bipartisanship is required and that detecting mass shooters before they strike, “red flag” laws that keep firearms out of the hands of people judged dangerous, and directing federal authorities to put greater efforts into the domestic terrorism threat are all worthwhile. However, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. He also tossed out ideas like making it easier to involuntarily commit the mentally ill that could prove problematic. His concerns about violent video games are overstated given current research on the subject. The idea that the death penalty might make a difference is absurd. Texas and Ohio both have capital punishment.