American democracy v. Donald Trump | COMMENTARY

Donald Trump’s indictment Tuesday on four felony counts outlining an effort to subvert the will of the American voters in 2020 represents a historic moment for the republic. While this is not the ex-president’s only criminal concern (previous indictments include charges he mishandled of classified material and falsified business records), it is the most serious.

His actions largely unfolded in plain sight — including the instigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, for which more than 1,000 rioters already have been charged. A president, fearful of his loss at the ballot box, made claims of election fraud he knew to be false, pressured officials to overturn the results, and sought to prevent the duly-elected candidates from taking office. Trump could face 20 years in prison for these crimes. His response has been predictable: denial and overheated claims of unprecedented persecution, comparing the Biden administration to Nazis.

Those who bother to read the 45-page indictment against Trump and his half-dozen co-conspirators, will see special counsel Jack Smith’s work for what it is — a straightforward accounting of Trump’s deliberate denial of the truth. Had Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 results proven successful, he would have withheld from Americans their most fundamental right to have their vote counted and, by doing so, potentially imperiled the democracy. How ironic that one of his prime defenses is that the criminal complaints against him should have been filed earlier as to not interfere with his current candidacy. The better question is: How can Trump dare to run for office? Even Richard Nixon saw the writing on the wall. Not Donald Trump.

And here is the scariest part. Polls show that criminal indictments have boosted Trump’s standing among Republican voters. Ever the carnival barker, Trump has convinced his followers that his “deep state” rantings are evidence of broad conspiracies and efforts to hurt them. In reality, of course, his claims are part paranoia and part con job. Still, its proving effective so far. Trump currently leads his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by close to 30 percentage points. Even in a theoretical rematch with Joe Biden, polls show Trump to be competitive, and that’s despite improved economic circumstances (lower inflation, higher stock market prices) that would seem to serve the incumbent. At least one poll by NPR, PBS and Marist found that a majority of Americans believe Trump did “something illegal” all right, but that’s decreasingly the case among his GOP base. Such is the siren’s song of a personality cult.

This is August. Perhaps reality may finally sink in as more Americans digest this latest news and as competing candidates come forward to voice the truth about Trump such as Will Hurd, the former Texas congressman who has blasted Trump’s candidacy as an “attempt to stay out of prison and to scam his supporters into footing his legal bills,” or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has declared the post-2020 election behavior of the Trump White House a “disgrace.” That seems today like wishful thinking.

It is increasingly difficult not to see a future where a nation so sharply divided politically may lose faith in the rule of law, in democratic principles, in the constitution and in an unvarnished truth. That is the challenge of the months ahead. And make no mistake, there is nothing certain about our collective fate other than the damning evidence of criminal behavior by Trump and equally damning denial of it by nearly half the country.

