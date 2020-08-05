Stronger hurricanes, worsened wildfires, record heat - the climate warnings march on | READER COMMENTARY

Over and over again, the Trump administration has chosen the wrong path on climate, and the cost of this could prove considerable. As much as we’ve cheered states like Maryland as well as cities and corporations for stepping up and attempting to reduce emissions on their own, there are limits to how much can be done at the local level, particularly when it comes to forging international agreements. The more needed actions are delayed, the worse the consequences and the harsher the remedies. President Trump is harming our children’s future so that certain special interests can profit today. The shame is that he and his enablers may not be around when the bill comes due for acidic oceans, drought and flood-damaged infrastructure, human plagues worsened by extreme weather and loss of drinkable water. Maryland’s relatively strong performance in reducing carbon emissions — a new report by the World Resources Institute credits the state with a U.S.-best 38% drop over a 12-year period ending in 2017 — is easily thwarted by bad climate policy by others.