It’s easier than you think to forget your kid in a hot car

The features for cars wouldn’t cost auto manufacturers much money, and some car companies have in fact already begun adding them voluntarily. Hyundai announced last week that it would add a “rear occupant alert” system to most new vehicles by 2022. Some of its cars already have proactive safety features to remind parents of kids in the car. Its ultrasonic system will trigger the car horn to honk if there is movement in the rear seat. It will honk in 25-second intervals up to eight times until the alarm is disabled.