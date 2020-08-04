Maryland’s governor continues his public health retreat | COMMENTARY

The governor’s rewrite of local health authority came just three days after Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles had the temerity to do his job. He decided that the data did not support in-person instruction in private and parochial schools until at least Oct. 1. While many private school parents were no doubt disappointed by the ruling, Dr. Gayles is no political flunky or teachers union lackey, as the right-wing commentariat would have one believe (in Maryland, his is an apolitical job with appointments made jointly by the state health secretary and local leadership). He just looked at the numbers. As of Monday, for example, the county’s new COVID-19 cases numbered 84 in a county of 1.05 million. In California, private and public schools can’t reopen in any jurisdiction until the equivalent number is below 70 and they are off the “watch list.” And given that Montgomery County Public Schools had already decided to conduct schools virtually in the fall semester, this hardly seemed like a shocker.