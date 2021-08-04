We’re beyond urging COVID best practices, it’s time start mandating in Maryland | COMMENTARY

It’s not difficult to understand why. The delta variant has fundamentally changed the outlook for the late-game COVID-19 pandemic. It’s spreading rapidly, and doctors are anecdotally noting that unvaccinated younger people are getting “sicker, quicker” than last year. Even the vaccinated are not completely immune (although breakthrough cases — like that of a local epidemiologist who caught COVID at a party, along with 10 other vaccinated guests — rarely result in hospitalizations or death). Add in the recently revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to wear masks indoors in parts of the country where transmission rates are high, and there is ample reason for added caution. It’s not enough to simply call on Americans to get vaccinated or to offer incentives like direct payments, lotteries or college scholarships: There needs to be some “stick” to go with all those carrots.