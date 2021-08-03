Two dead children found in the trunk of a car: an unfathomable tragedy surrounded by unanswered questions | COMMENTARY

The children’s mother couldn’t care for them, we’ve been told, turning them over to her sister in 2019 and unable to see them much, if at all, in the years since or to keep track of them. Ms. Johnson — who was homeless, moving from hotel to hotel — had been charged with reckless endangerment several years ago for allegedly leaving an infant and 4-year-old alone in a hotel. She could barely care for herself, it seems, yet family and friends routinely entrusted their children to her, they said, unaware of any danger. Larry’s father is incarcerated; Joshlyn’s father isn’t mentioned.