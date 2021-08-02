Odds of Red Line resurrection slim in Baltimore, but upgrading east-west city transit is an achievable goal | COMMENTARY

And here’s a more fundamental question: Would the Red Line be the best approach to improving city transit services? To restart the project would require, among other things, a more up-to-date study of its feasibility, its environmental impact and whether it has sufficient community support. Will downtown Baltimore be as big a commuting draw post-COVID-19? Red Line advocates sometimes forget that certain neighborhoods (like Canton, for example) were not enthusiastic about light rail the first time around. It would need a champion in Congress (Senator Cardin, for example) to help Baltimore chase dollars that might otherwise go to bigger cities with greater political clout. And it probably would have to wait until Mr. Hogan leaves office in early 2023. What governor would admit he made such an enormous mistake? Responding to questions last week about whether the Red Line might be revived, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Administration said only that the agency in May committed to studying potential improvements to the same east-west corridor under its Regional Transit Plan. Not exactly a Red Line endorsement.