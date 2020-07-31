The death of Joseph Costa and the risk of being a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic | COMMENTARY

That means wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting gatherings, even with family members. Stay away from states with large outbreaks as well. As we learn more about the disease, a growing body of evidence shows these preventive measures work, and more than we even once thought. As much as we are inconvenienced and miss the old way of life, most of us are not sacrificing as much as those workers taking care of COVID patients on hospital wards and intensive care units. Many of these workers choose to live separately from their families to protect their spouses, children and other relatives from the virus. The least we can do is skip the crowded birthday party or summer cookout and wear the annoying mask. The social media photos of large outdoor gatherings of maskless guests is disconcerting to say the least. We can have dinner with our loved ones each night and that is something to be grateful about.