FOP needs to take a seat

No, the department is not as “flush with resources” as Mr. Mancuso would like, but that shouldn’t paralyze it. Mr. Harrison has managed to work around the resource problems by leveraging partnerships with the federal government, for one. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday they had indicted 90 people on gun and drugs charges in Baltimore in the last month. They confiscated drugs, cash and guns in a operation targeted at violent drug crews. Making it work involved the cooperation of local law enforcement. That, Mr. Mancuso, is looking for solutions rather than just crying about problems.