Life on Mars? The science-affirming mission we need right now | COMMENTARY

It’s a shame that now comes the boring part. Perseverance won’t land until February. In movies, this is usually the moment where there’s a montage of rocket hurtling clips interspersed with scenes of NASA personnel hunched over computers before a landing takes place about 30 seconds later. Still, this gives everyone time to marvel at how human ingenuity and knowledge has reached the point where a remotely controlled robot stuffed with all kinds of technology from lasers to drills, cameras and microphones, sitting on top of a powerful Atlas V rocket can be launched into space with the press of a button on a mission that will take years to complete. Isn’t that amazing? This isn’t science fiction. It’s a product of a Mars exploration effort decades in the making. And this time the United States is not alone. Studying Mars is now an international effort with the United Arab Emirates’ Hope and China’s Question to Heaven spacecrafts already on their way, the former destined to circle the planet to study its weather and the latter to send its own rover to the surface.