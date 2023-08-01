Drop in downtown Baltimore real estate values not a crisis — yet | COMMENTARY

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has been unkind to the commercial real estate industry as large numbers of workers opted to stay at home and perform their duties virtually. Even now, many white collar employees continue to that pattern — or split time at home or office by commuting only one or two days each week. And that impact has been felt keenly in downtown Baltimore, which faces an array of other issues to deal with, as well, including public worries about violent crime, a high property tax rate, underperforming transit systems and job losses.

Even so, the June sale of an office tower at One South Street for $24 million was shocking given the 30-story property last traded hands for more than $60 million just eight years ago. And if that was not enough, a nearby 10-story building at One East Pratt recently sold for $25 million— or about $55 million less than in 2018. The obvious worry is that these depressed prices are just the first rumblings of an earthquake that will have an impact far beyond the various private and public companies or even real estate investment trusts that hold title. At what point could a seismic devaluation prove disastrous for Baltimore’s real estate tax collections that fund a sizable share of schools, public safety, public works and other vital government functions?

Advertisement

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, the state’s chief tax collector, says it’s not time to panic. In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, the former two-term city delegate said that while a major drop in downtown valuations is surely not good news, it needs to be placed in context. And first things first, she sees no short-term impact on Baltimore’s tax collections, at least not in the current fiscal year, which runs through June of 2024. Why? Chiefly because Maryland real estate assessments are performed on a three-year cycle, so most existing properties, including downtown high-rises, aren’t going to see their tax bills suddenly drop despite these recent low-priced sales. Indeed, the instinct of many owners may be to keep their investments off the market in hopes that prices will eventually rebound. Nevertheless, she has already assembled staff to dive deeper into the numbers and try to gauge what the long-term impact on tax collections could prove to be, not just in Baltimore but statewide. That report is expected to be completed in the fall.

Some important facts to keep in mind: Although Baltimore is a commercial property center of the state (with about 10% of all assessed commercial property statewide), its $1 billion in real and personal property collections is, according to state officials, about 20% of city revenue. And remember that while those big downtown buildings may have lost value, residential property values do not appear to have suffered. Indeed, they appear to be rising. Collectively those homes and condos represent about 56% of the city’s assessed property. Meanwhile the city isn’t as property tax dependent as some other jurisdictions. According to the comptroller’s calculations, the collections are about $1,744 per capita, which is just sixth highest in the state.

Advertisement

What’s perhaps more worrisome, Lierman acknowledges, is that the increase in downtown vacancy rates has had a corresponding negative impact on the local economy. With fewer people commuting to downtown jobs or customers walking in the doors of downtown office buildings, there is less corresponding trade for restaurants and coffee shops, for office cleaners or hotels to lodge their visitors, and on and on. That has caused a lot of empty storefronts to get along with all those empty offices. And that may end up having as big, if not larger, impact on employment and tax collections. The continued shift of state workers from the state office complex on West Preston Street to downtown in the coming months should be helpful but is surely not a full remedy.

None of this is to suggest that falling downtown property values should be taken lightly. Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council would be wise to have a Plan B for the city budget at the ready should reductions in spending be required. It also underscores the need to move forward with various efforts to improve downtown including the revival of Harborplace, the renovation of Camden Yards (with a long-term lease between the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority) and continued crime reduction strategies.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.