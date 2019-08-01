Alternative Fact of the Week: Take the Sean Hannity challenge

What we really want to do is to challenge the talking head to a contest. One member of our crack Alternative Fact staff will agree to live in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ dreaded 7th Congressional District while Mr. Hannity agrees to live at one of those spiffy migrant detention facilities run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a comparable amount of time. Our personal preference would be the one in Clint, Texas, that has come under considerable criticism for being cramped and foul with young children who are hungry, scared and suffering with chickenpox and scabies. Sometimes, as The New York Times has reported, the youngsters live in their own filth. Trump cheerleaders like Mr. Hannity claim such dire conditions are a pure fiction, so what better moment to demonstrate that they are not?