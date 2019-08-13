The federal government should not bring back executions

It’s curious that as use of the death penalty has waned across the country President Donald Trump would suddenly want to revive it. In 2017, the number of prisoners sentenced to death declined for the 17th year in a row, according to a report released this month by Mr. Trump’s own justice department. Many states, including Maryland, no longer allow the killing of criminals as punishment. The last federal execution was in 2003, and there have only been three since 1988.