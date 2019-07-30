Wake up, moderates and independents: You can’t separate Trump from the racism

Well, it is no longer enough to act like the racist side of our country’s leader doesn’t matter. That it is OK to support a man who calls a city in our country “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." The president’s rhetoric is becoming far too dangerous, and the willingness of swing voters to condone his stances by staying silent is egging him on. Complacency means that they are saying it’s OK for a man in a grocery story to tell an African American lawmaker in Georgia to”go back to where she came from" because she had too many items in the express lane. Because that is what happened shortly after Mr. Trump used such language at a political rally. They create an environment in which a man posts on Instagram about white supremacist writings before shooting into a crowd at a garlic festival in California, killing three and injuring 11. Mr. Trump is enabling hateful behavior like this, and everyone who turns a deaf ear to him is indirectly doing so as well.