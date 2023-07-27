Social Security Administration gets its numbers cruncher | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Martin O’Malley was first elected Maryland’s governor in 2006, he quickly found his state in the throes of an economic recession, with multibillion-dollar government budget deficits projected for years ahead and a statewide transportation system chronically underfunded — a legacy of expanded (but not fully financed) highway and transit construction by his predecessors.

Although he was trained as a lawyer, the two-term Baltimore mayor turned out to have a knack for crunching numbers, adapting the CitiStat program into Maryland StateStat to analyze spending and judge what programs worked and which didn’t. Meanwhile, he would go on to make a lot of unpopular decisions about taxes and spending during his two terms in the State House — raising the state sales tax from 5% to 6%, reducing pension benefits for state employees and teachers (while raising their retirement contributions), and increasing the gas tax by about 50%.

Advertisement

The moves didn’t do that much for his political standing, especially with public employee unions (O’Malley’s entry into the 2016 presidential campaign was essentially snuffed out in the Iowa caucuses), but they certainly put state government on a much better financial footing in the years ahead. His Republican successor may have derided the Democrat’s choices, but those tax hikes stood and allowed Larry Hogan to not just balance his budgets but keep a surplus (and leave office early this year with high approval ratings).

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced he wants O’Malley to serve as commissioner of the Social Security Administration. In the official statement, Biden praises the 60-year-old ex-governor for “tackling complex challenges” and for using “performance-management and customer service technologies.” What the statement didn’t mention is that the ex-governor — assuming he is approved, as expected, by the U.S. Senate — may be just the fellow to explain to the American people that Social Security faces only tough choices ahead as its current path is not sustainable. And the longer the nation waits to correct course, the harder those decisions will be. O’Malley has delivered bad news before. It’s time for him to do it again.

Advertisement

What’s going on at SSA headquarters in Woodlawn is no secret. Inflation has mildly worsened matters in recent months, but the bottom line is that Social Security is set to run out of cash in about a decade and Medicare (for which the SSA collects payments) even sooner. There is no mystery as to why. The cost of benefits has exceeded the amount of money coming in. Do nothing about that situation and 66 million Social Security recipients could eventually see their payments slashed by as much as one-quarter. Medicare could fall short in its payments to providers by 2031, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is a crisis for which Congress has demonstrated insufficient backbone to address. In short, the choices are to reduce or delay benefits and/or increase payroll taxes. No combination of these options is bound to prove popular, especially with older Americans, an important voting bloc.

We strongly suspect this is not the job O’Malley dreamed about as a youngster growing up in Montgomery County or when he was learning the political ropes on the 1984 Gary Hart presidential campaign or as a field director for Barbara Mikulski when she was still in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nobody remembers who served as SSA commissioner over the years, yet Americans do have pronounced feelings of entitlement about what President Franklin D. Roosevelt described as “social insurance” when he signed Social Security into law in the summer of 1935. Gallup polling suggests Americans are generally happy with Social Security (at least more so than with the environment, foreign policy, race relations, health care affordability, and on and on), which only suggests that the commissioner has his work cut out for him.

To which we can only add: Good luck, Martin O’Malley. You are not going to make a lot of new friends, especially if you do the job correctly. We expect to put in our two cents as well (just as we did when we disagreed with some of those state pension reforms of a decade ago). Rest assured that if you do somehow succeed, you won’t get credit. That will go to the folks in elected office. But then, you must know how that works by now.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.