Military should keep confronting racism and pay conservative critics no attention | COMMENTARY

We know its an uncomfortable conversation to have, but avoiding it doesn’t change reality or the need to confront what is apparently a growing problem. A Military Times survey conducted in February last polled 1,630 active duty subscribers (compared to the 77 people interviewed for the Navy culture “investigation”) and found that 36% of all active duty troops and 53% of minority service members had witnessed instances of white nationalism or racism within the military — up significantly from 2018, when the poll was last conducted. Respondents also said white nationalists are a greater national security threat than both domestic terrorism with a connection to Islam, as well as immigration. Add to that the revelation that the Jan. 6 attackers on the U.S. Capitol had an over-representation of active duty and veteran members of the military, with one in five people criminally charged in the incident having an armed forces background, and the crisis is undeniable.