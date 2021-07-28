Hopkins police force: Let’s have an honest conversation | COMMENTARY

Make no mistake, we want to see the region’s largest private employer prosper and for Baltimore to prosper with it. And we want to hear more from Mr. Bard, who does not begin his assignment until the end of August. What are his plans? What is his philosophy? How does he perceive these challenging circumstances? In a brief phone conversation Wednesday, the married father of three, who is African American, said his goal was to listen, to learn and to create the “ideal police department” that is “fully accountable to the public.” His track record on constitutional policing is promising. He published a dissertation on racial profiling and how to eradicate it, and was in the process of implementing a system to track officer interactions with residents based on race. He’s also familiar with the other side of the justice system as his brother Kirk, just one year younger, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania.