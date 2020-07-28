Baseball took elaborate precautions for pandemic play, but the virus is already winning | COMMENTARY

Perhaps Commissioner Manfred can keep cancelling games until the situation has stabilized and that will prove adequate. We do not relish the prospect of calling off the season entirely (even though it would leave the lowly Orioles with a truly improbable 2-1 winning record) but turning baseball into a public health fiasco would be so much worse — a symbol of this nation’s botched COVID-19 response broadcast large. Baseball should be prepared to do that if a lot more players are sidelined. How long before star players drop out rather than show up in Miami, for example? Or teams have to field minor leaguers? Or what happens the day there’s a fatality? We mourn a life lost to cable television ratings? It’s one thing to risk lives for the greater good, it’s another to do so for the nation’s entertainment. The season was already asterisk-loaded.