Video of assault on Baltimore Police employee stirs passions but not necessarily solutions

Of course that hasn’t stopped the social media crowd, Twitter, talk radio and all the other venues that crave emotional gut-punches over rational discourse from going into full rant. Once again, some are calling for an abandonment of Baltimore or perhaps imposition of martial law. Others crave extreme punishment against the perpetrators. We’ve even heard critiques of Michael Harrison, the city’s police commissioner of less than five months tenure, questioning whether he has expressed a sufficient level of outrage over the victimization of two employees. And then there is the case of the Baltimore woman pistol whipped while holding her 5-month-old son last Tuesday. Small wonder the cyber-consensus is that it’s unsafe to step one foot across the municipal line, how it’s never been this bad, how nobody is offering solutions.